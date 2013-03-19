Easter Egg Hunt, Matlacha Island Style!

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/19/2013 - 10:49am

Matlacha Island. March, 2013. -- Second annual Hoppin' Down the Island Bunny Trail at Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens in the heart of Matlacha Island. Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens has partnered with Lee County's energetic dance team, The Hot Flashz for a Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30, from 8:30 am - 10:00 am. at Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens, 4637 Pine Island Rd. NW, Matlacha Island, Florida.

The event appropriately titled, Hoppin' Down the Island Bunny Trail will include the Hot Flashz teaching and dancing the Bunny Hop every fifteen minutes and children of all ages are welcome to join in on the fun. Last year, children learned the bunny hop for the very first time.

Seventeen hundred eggs will be hidden in the gallery's tropical waterfront gardens for children to find. All eggs will be filled with surprises and treasures. Each age group will have designated colors. The Easter egg hunt is open to children from ages 4 to 12 and all children must be accompanied by an adult. In addition, three hand painted designer eggs by Leoma Lovegrove will be filled with $100 gift certificates from the gallery. Money donations collected during the event will go to Camp Boggy Creek, a children's camp for chronically ill children.

Hoppin' Down the Island Bunny Trail is a Free event. Come early. The garden gates open promptly at 8:30 am. Parking not a problem because the event is early before the island shops open.

Description of the Bunny Hop

Sixty years ago a novelty dance, The Bunny Hop was created at Balboa High School in San Francisco in 1952. Participants dance in a line, holding on to the hips of the person in front of them. They tap the floor two times with their right foot, then with their left foot, then they hop forwards, backwards, and finally three hops forward to finish the sequence, which continues throughout the tune. The first person in the line leads the group around the floor.

Children enter through the garden gates for the Easter Egg Hunt Aaron and Emma Troyer of Ft. Myers Leoma Lovegrove with gallery visitors for the Easter Egg Hunt 2012

Photo with two children holding baskets of eggs at last year's "Hoppin' Down the Island Bunny Trail". Aaron and Emma Troyer of Fort Myers, Fl.