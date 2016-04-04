Home

Experience Slow Art Day on Matlacha Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 04/04/2016 - 10:27am

Three Artists Exhibit for the one hour during Global Event.

Matlacha Island. Slow Art Day is a worldwide celebration of art that encourages people to look at art SLOWLY – and thereby experience art in a new way. You can see more about Slow Art Day and the mission behind it at SlowArtDay.com.

Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens is the only participating gallery in SW Florida and is honored to participate again for the 4th year. Come celebrate with artists Leoma Lovegrove, Karen Jarstad, and Kirston Troyer on April 9, 2016 from 11am until 2pm at Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens located in the heart of Matlacha Island at 4637 Pine Island Rd. NW., Matlacha, FL.

There are five pieces of art in the exhibit and the attendees will look at the art slowly for one hour. Following the viewing guests who have signed up will meet at Bert's Bar Restaurant from 12:15pm at 2:00 pm to discuss the art. To register for Slow Art Day.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/slow-art-day-2016-tickets-18553063713

Tickets are free. Dutch Lunch.

Media Contact: Leoma Lovegrove (239) 822-4109 or at LeomaLovegrove@gmail.com

