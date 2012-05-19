Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Pine Island Takes Bradley David Stokes' Life

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sat, 05/19/2012 - 11:12am

NEWS UPDATE

The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched just after 7 p.m. on Friday, May 18, 2012 to the intersection of Stringfellow Road and Eastling Drive in Bokeelia after a 911 call came in. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Bradley David Stokes. David was a resident of Pine Island who lived in Bokeelia. David was driving his Yamaha motorcycle north bound on Stringfellow Road when he hit the side a a turning truck driven by 56-year-old Barbara Dianna Howard who was also traveling north on Stringfellow Road in her 2009 Chevy Silverado. Howard was slowing down to make a left turn onto Eastling Drive.

Reports are that Stokes noticed the traffic was slowing and did not see the truck that was making a left turn. He accelerated to pass the traffic and traveled right into the path of Howard's turning vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that Bradley David Stokes died at the scene. Howard the driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries.