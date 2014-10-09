Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

"Feed the Families" of Greater Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 09/10/2014 - 1:21pm

Pine Island's "Feed the Families" will be restarting its weekly dinners.

Place: Pine Island Community Church
5320 Doug Taylor Circle
St. James City, Florida 33956
Date: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014
Time: 5:00 p.m.

Please encourage anyone wanting a great meal to attend! These meals are free of charge, with any donations received going back into the program. The program will be returning to an every Sunday at 5 p.m. meal. "Shut-ins" or anyone ill are encouraged to call for meal drop offs.

"Feed the Families" is a non-denominational volunteer service provided to the Pine Island community. It is supported by a number of the island associations and hosted by the Pine Island Community Church at 5320 Doug Taylor Circle, (warehouse at the back of Doug Taylor Circle, off of Doug Taylor Lane from S. Stringfellow Road or take Betty Parkway from Pine Island Road, N.W.)

Volunteers are encouraged for this rewarding community service. Normally volunteers make a side dish or food item, help set up, tear down or serve the food. Individual volunteers or groups are encouraged to volunteer for one Sunday a month. Helping can be as simple as cutting up fruit or vegetables and dropping off the food item before the meal. If you enjoy cooking there are frequently supplies that need to be prepared, or you can donate the foods yourself. Even those staying to help from start to finish are usually only there from 4:40 to about 6:15 p.m. Volunteers share the meals and fellowship.

Persons wanting more information or willing to donate their time, talents and/or food are encouraged to call the Pine Island Community Church at 239-283-9944, or Elida Byard at 239-829-0570 (leave a message).

http://pineislandcommunitychurch.com/

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27250 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 