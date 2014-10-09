"Feed the Families" of Greater Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 09/10/2014 - 1:21pm

Pine Island's "Feed the Families" will be restarting its weekly dinners.

Place: Pine Island Community Church

5320 Doug Taylor Circle

St. James City, Florida 33956

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Please encourage anyone wanting a great meal to attend! These meals are free of charge, with any donations received going back into the program. The program will be returning to an every Sunday at 5 p.m. meal. "Shut-ins" or anyone ill are encouraged to call for meal drop offs.

"Feed the Families" is a non-denominational volunteer service provided to the Pine Island community. It is supported by a number of the island associations and hosted by the Pine Island Community Church at 5320 Doug Taylor Circle, (warehouse at the back of Doug Taylor Circle, off of Doug Taylor Lane from S. Stringfellow Road or take Betty Parkway from Pine Island Road, N.W.)

Volunteers are encouraged for this rewarding community service. Normally volunteers make a side dish or food item, help set up, tear down or serve the food. Individual volunteers or groups are encouraged to volunteer for one Sunday a month. Helping can be as simple as cutting up fruit or vegetables and dropping off the food item before the meal. If you enjoy cooking there are frequently supplies that need to be prepared, or you can donate the foods yourself. Even those staying to help from start to finish are usually only there from 4:40 to about 6:15 p.m. Volunteers share the meals and fellowship.

Persons wanting more information or willing to donate their time, talents and/or food are encouraged to call the Pine Island Community Church at 239-283-9944, or Elida Byard at 239-829-0570 (leave a message).

http://pineislandcommunitychurch.com/