  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Fire Control District Election August 26, 2014

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sat, 07/26/2014 - 1:46pm

Of local interest is the vote on the millage increase for the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District.

The Ballot wording is as follows:

INCREASE OF MAXIMUM AD VALOREM TAX MILLAGE RATE FOR MATLACHA/PINE ISLAND FIRE CONTROL DISTRICT.

Shall the maximum ad valorem tax millage rate for funding of the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District be increased from the current rate of 3.0000 mills to 3.7500 mills? Yes, No

The campaign mailer sent to district members states as follows:

Address side:
Pine Island Fire Protection & Rescue District
Support your Local Fire Department
VOTE YES FOR THE MILLAGE CAP
Paid Political Advertisement paid for by Southwest Florida Professional Firefighters & Paramedics PC, 2030 West First Street, Suite C, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Reverse side of the mailer:
Vote Yes! For The Millage Cap
A MILLAGE CAP OF 3. 75 WOULD PROVIDE FOR:
• Mandates for replacing bunker gear
• Technology updates for radio and computer communications
• Air pack required replacement
• Lower response times throughout the district with Station #4
(End of mailer text)

- The Southwest Florida Professional Firefighters & Paramedics PC is the local union.
- The ballot question indicates that the millage is already capped at 3 mils.
- There are no supporting documents referred to in the mailer.
- Address side of mailer does not include "Matlacha" in the "Pine Island Fire Protection & Rescue District."
- The registered name of the district is Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District.
- State law does not require unions and political action committees to include supporting documents, facts or figures.
- Chart indicates tax revenue is rising with property values.

(The Historic/Projected/Income chart is from the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District website)

The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District website furthermore states.

"THIS IS FOR FACTUAL AND INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT IN ANY WAY INTENDED TO CONVINCE ANY PERSON TO VOTE FOR OR AGAINST THE REFERENDUM MEASURE. EACH VOTER SHOULD VOTE ACCORDING TO THEIR OWN CONSCIENCE."

The following webpage link to Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District union contract includes information about: Health Insurance, Sick Leave, Vacation, Individual compensation, Volunteer, Fitness requirements, and other union/department clauses.

Union Contract

Budget link:

2013-2014 Subtotal personal services $3,274,323
2013-2014 Total Expenditures & Reserves $4,723,838

During the off-season (approximately 6) months there about 7 thousand residents on Pine Island. Matlacha includes a large chunk of Cape Coral and is not included in the 7 thousand.

See additional article:Recent Article

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 