Fire District Official's Recognition of Promotion and Hire from Volunteer Ranks

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 08/25/2011 - 5:01pm

August 25, 2011 -PRESS RELEASE: The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District at its August 24, 2011 monthly meeting, officially recognized and introduced to the Fire Board, newly promoted Engineer Justin Greer and newly hired Firefighter Gerard Cicoria.



Justin Greer began his career as a member of the volunteer ranks in May 2005. His dedication to becoming a firefighter was shown as he went to the fire academy on nights and weekends while he continued to work his full time pool maintenance business. He continued his dedication to service as he completed the State of Florida Emergency Medical Technician licensing also on his own time.

Justin was hired as a full time firefighter with the District in June 2007, while he continued his education to become a Certified Pump Operator by the State of Florida.

On June 28, 2011, he was promoted to the position of Engineer.

Gerard Cicoria began his career in the volunteer ranks in October 2007. While volunteering for the Fire District, he continued his education to become a State of Florida Certified Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician. Gerard was hired as a full time Firefighter/EMT on June 22, 2011 continuing the tradition of hiring from within the volunteers.

Pictured from left: Commissioner James Cole, Commissioner Ken Cox, Engineer Justin Greer, Chief David Bradley, Firefighter Gerard Cicoria, Commissioner John Cammick, and Commissioner Ken Honc.

