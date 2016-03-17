Firemen Fest For "Jaws-of-Life Fundraiser

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/17/2016 - 7:59am

Local businesses have partnered up to raise money to buy a new "Jaws of Life" for the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire District.

The event is Wednesday, March 23rd from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. at Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens, 4637 Pine Island Rd. NW, Matlacha, FL.

The fundraiser starts out with a Vino's Picasso session to paint "Fire House Groupie" with guest instructor Leoma Lovegrove and special guest painters, the Matlacha / Pine Island Firemen.

Gift Baskets and Silent auction galore from Bert's Bar, True Tours, Frills, Pure Florida, Sip and Send, Capt. Jack Eco Boat Tours, Cape Coral Balloons, Edison & Ford Winter Estates, and Bert's Pine Bay Gallery.

The drawing of the winning raffle for Lovegrove's original art, "Fire House Groupie" valued at $10,000. will be drawn at 3 pm. Raffle tickets can be purchased right up to the drawing. Winner does not have to be present. Raffle tickets are available at Lovegrove's Gallery and the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Station. "We want to raise 30,000 total to buy the Jaws of Life, Leoma says.

Visit VinosPicasso.com to reserve your seat to paint with Leoma and the firemen. $100.00 per person and you take your masterpiece home! All money raised at this event will go towards the purchase of a new Jaws-of-Life.