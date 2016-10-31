The First Baptist Church of St. James City is offering a Free Community Breakfast

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/21/2017 - 4:21pm

Breakfast Dates: Every Thursday at 8:00 AM

Location: The First Baptist Church of St. James City, 3417 8th Ave., St. James City, Fl 33956

First Baptist Church members believe community happens when they share a meal together at the Lords House. Because of that they are offering a FREE breakfast every Thursday at 8:00 AM. March FREE Community breakfast allows the members of the church to get to know their neighbors. So please join them this Thursday, March 23rd and 30th at 8:00 am for food and fellowship. Bring a friend.

For more information or to help call: Pastor Larry at 239-283-0982