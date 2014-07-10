First Meeting of the Season for PI Civic Assoc.

The Greater Pine Island Civic Association first meeting of the season is tonight at the Elks lodge at 7 P.M. The agenda is to cover all civic events that took place over the summer and update the status of ongoing actions, to include new developments, rezonings, variances, elections related to Pine Island, lawsuits, tax changes, etc. We will also discuss King Ranch actions on Pine Island as well as Ranavirus, a new virus threatening wildlife on Pine Island.
Phil Buchanan
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net
