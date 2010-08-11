FISH Christmas Basket Program

It's now time to sign up for the FISH Christmas Basket Brigade program. The program is designed for Pine Island/Matlacha families who need assistance in providing gifts for their children or individuals who need an extra boost for this special holiday. To be included on the list, you may call Peg at 283-3874 or Mary Jo at 283-7862.
The firm cut-off date for inclusion is Saturday, Decemeber 4th, to allow time for shopping and sorting of gifts. Destribution will take place at Our Lady of Miraculous Catholic Church on Saturday, December 18, from 9:00 AM Until noon. When calling please provide address (both physical and mailing, if different), phone number, children's name and ages. For futher information call May Jo or Peg at the numbers shown above.
