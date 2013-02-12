Fish Drop Tickets On Sale Now

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 12/02/2013 - 2:51pm

Best $5 you would have ever Spent.

Be sure to get your ticket for the always-exciting “Fish Drop”. For those few who don’t know, the “Fish Drop” is your chance to win cash prizes by purchasing a $5.00 raffle ticket or 6 for $20.00. The ticket number corresponds to a little colored fishy which is hoisted up with 3000 of other little colored fishies then dropped over a target. The Kiwanis Club will not sell more than 3000 total tickets.

The little fishy that comes closest to the bulls-eye represents the grand prize $1000 winner. The second and third place winners get $500 and $250 respectively.

Fish drop tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance at various places around the Island including the Century 21 Real Estate office, Ad&PrintCraft in Bokeelia and the Pine Island Chamber building in Matlacha.

The Kiwanis Club will also schedule times in front of Winn-Dixie after the bell ringers for Salvation Army are done. Other Island business will have the tickets on-sale look for the bright yellow signs.

Check website for the event location or more information. Four years ago the winner was 8-year-old Brenden Faulkner.

Come out buy a ticket and see if you are the next winner. Get a few for stocking stuffers for Christmas, chances are better than the lottery on 3000 tickets being sold. Proceeds go right back to the Island Kids.

Can't find a ticket email: info@PineIslandKiwanis.com and they will help you out. www.TasteofPineIsland.com