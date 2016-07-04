Follow the Canvas

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 06/21/2011 - 9:23am

A very special artist's reception for Leoma Lovegrove also served to launch a community-wide art project. The reception was held on June 16th at Southwest Florida International Airport where Lovegrove's 18 by 10 foot American flag is hanging through October of 2012.

Lovegrove will paint another similar sized patriotic work on Sept. 11, 2011. Remember 9-11 Tenth year will be held at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre. Throughout the summer, the huge canvas will move to several locations in the region where members of the public will have the opportunity to paint the names of those who lost their lives. Different colors will be used for each site, The names will thus form the basis for an American eagle, a symbol that America remains strong.

A large billboard size canvas will travel all summer throughout Southwest Florida in honor of the "Remember 9-11 Tenth Year" event.

First stop, Art Walk Downtown at The Franklin Shops.

Ft Myers June 17, 2001 -- Pine Island artist, Leoma Lovegrove has planned a community-wide art project to take place in the days leading up to Sept. 11. She is escorting a canvas measuring 18 feet by 10 feet around the area on which members of the public will be invited to paint the names of those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001.

The first venue will be The Franklin Shops on July 1 during Art Walk. Names of those who lost their lives at the World Trade Center will be painted in red. At subsequent locations, different colors will be used for the names from the Pentagon and the four airplanes. In all, the more than 3,000 names will form the base of a painting of an American bald eagle. Lovegrove will be there to assist with the painting of the names.

The canvas will be completed by Lovegrove during Remember 9-11 Tenth Year at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on Sept. 11, 2011, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Lovegrove and many others have partnered with her on this project to make sure that those who lost their lives are never forgotten and to honor those who conducted rescue efforts. Members of the NYPD 1013 Local will take part at the event as will members of American Airlines Suncoast KIWI9/11 Memorial.

http://www.Remember911tenthyear

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Remember-9-11-Tenth-Year/139467616118205