A Community Art Project Sponsored by the Matlacha Hookers. Created with artist and instructor, Ann Harrison and all the children of Pine Island Elementary School. Ann Harrison-May was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and moved to Fort Myers, Florida at the age of five. She is different in that she was born with no arms, and has learned to use her feet for everything she does.



Ann Began with paint by number, drawing, oils and her favorite medium - watercolor, She studied art in High School and at Edison Community College earning an Associate in Fine Arts Degree.

She has been in Social Work most of my adult life; coupling that with she love of art, has led her to working with the disabled. Which in turn led; with the assistance of a friend at Lee Memorial Hospital, to the establishment of the "Art by the DISABLED" studio and galleries at all three of their hospitals. Currently she is the art instructor at " The Visually Impaired Persons Center of Southwest Florida" located in North Fort Myers.

She is also a member of the "Mouth & Foot Painting Association", and through them her work is shown internationally. Locally, you can see her work on display at Matlacha's WildChild Art Gallery and at local art shows.

“The Foot Made Bowls”

will be featured at Wild Child Gallery,

4625 Pine Island Road NW, Matlacha Florida.

June 9th, at 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

A Community Art Project Sponsored by the Matlacha Hookers. Come and Enjoy the showing of all the bowls; The students have decided to raffle the bowls off throughout the year to support the “Kids for Seniors” program, with all proceeds to benefit the seniors through The Beacon of H.O.P.E. Organization.