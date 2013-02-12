Home

Former Commissioner Ray Judah to Speak At GPICA Meeting on 3 December

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 12/02/2013 - 5:49pm

To all Pine Islanders:
Ray Judah will address the Greater Pine Island Civic Group, Tuesday, December 3rd, at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. He will be talking about how we are affected by Lake Okeechobee brown-water releases down the Caloosahatchee.

Come hear this popular, knowledgeable and well spoken man who continues to fight the special interest groups that poured historically high dollars into negative TV ads, mailings and phone calls to knock him out of office during a low-turnout August primary. It worked, but only temporarily.

As commissioner, Ray Judah kept the county’s focus on protection of our valuable water resources and prevention of costly over-development. Now he is back to continue putting pressure on polluters plus state and federal officials, from a new direction, by working with the Florida Coastal & Ocean Coalition.

We will also discuss a proposed addition to the Pine Island Golf Cart Ordinance at this meeting.

All civic meetings are open to the public at no charge. Meetings are at the Elks on Pine Island Rd., West of Stringfellow Road. Tuesday, December 3, 7:00 PM. Join or renew membership for a $10.00/p.p. annual fee. Contact Roger Wood, President at 920-421-3984 or Kathy Malone, Vice-President at 283-3762.
-------------------------------------------------

Phil Buchanan
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

