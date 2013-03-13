Found Dog on Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/13/2013 - 3:29pm

Dog is a blue and white pit bull approximately 4 years old. The dog was found by a passerby near the intersection of Stringfellow Road and Pomegranite Road with an arrow in it’s chest. The dog is currently in good health and is being cared for by Animal Control who is unable to find the dog’s owner.

The dog is currently located at Lee County Animal Control, 5600 Banner Drive, Ft. Myers, Florida.

Anyone with any owner information or information about the incident is

asked to please contact Glenn Johnson at (239)533-9204

Or Detective McHenry at (239) 282-5766