Frost on Pine Island 12/16/10

December 14th and 15th local weatherman calling for FROST Cover your plants, bring in your animals. We are going to have a cold one. Ok so we covered all of our plants, didn't have any animals outside so we didn't have to worry about that. Kept everything covered for two days. Local weather department saying warming trend coming mid 40's low and 70's high, this was the morning of the 15th. Well that meant uncover your plants so they could get some sun and water. Checking the weather all day to see if they knew what they were talking about, yesterday was cool but not cold, so I guess they have it right. Woke up this morning at 6:00 am to check the weather and I could not believe it, FROST. Frost covering the ground, it looked like snow. We still had frost at 8:00 AM. With all the special equipment the weather departments have you would think they could have called this a little better. Should have gone with my first gut feelings, which was leave the covering on for one more day.