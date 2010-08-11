Fully Decorated Christmas Tree Raffle

Suntrust Bank on Pine Island, 10202 Stringfellow Road, St. James City, Florida is raffling off a gorgeous Christmas Tree complete with all the decorations. All of the proceeds go to Pine Island Elementary.
The tickets are $1.00 each for 6 for $5.00. Stop by Suntrust bank, check the tree out and of course BUY the raffle tickets. Carlyn Herring a realtor at Century 21, Sunbelt Realty, Inc., was lucky enough to win the first tree they raffled off and she is still using it every year. "This year's tree is the prettiest tree I have ever seen" said Carlyn. Support Pine Island Elementary School and buy your Ticket Today.
- Login to post comments
- 27371 reads