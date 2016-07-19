Fundraiser for Computer for Music Class Projects

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 07/19/2016 - 10:15am

Hello hope everyone is having a great day.

Monday Music is a free interactive educational experience hosted by The Brothers Van Kirk.

Monday nights 6-7pm @ 5320 Doug Taylor Circle 33956.

We have successfully hosted this free community program for about a year now and the students are showing real progress, (majority of students 6-16) At Monday Music class we provide instruments, location, unique study guides, helpful instructors to assist with questions and instill confidence. The students have written and composed their own original music and we want to share it with the world or at least mom dad and grandparents. We are looking to purchase a Mac Book Pro for class projects, music recording, video editing, music education software and a general useful learning tool for the class. any additional fund are provided beyond the price of the Macbook Pro will be used to purchase the software and necessary hardware to record, mix and edit the tracks.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Warren said “Friends, we’ve reached $325 in donations to Help Monday Music . Thanks for the generous support of all who donated! We’re one step closer to meeting our free community music class needs. If you haven’t already, please donate and help spread the word. We have 6 days to meet our $1,299 goal.”

To Donate to our music project see link below:

https://www.generosity.com/community-fundraising/help-us-get-a-computer-...