  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Fundraiser for Computer for Music Class Projects

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 07/19/2016 - 10:15am

Hello hope everyone is having a great day.

Monday Music is a free interactive educational experience hosted by The Brothers Van Kirk.

Monday nights 6-7pm @ 5320 Doug Taylor Circle 33956.

We have successfully hosted this free community program for about a year now and the students are showing real progress, (majority of students 6-16) At Monday Music class we provide instruments, location, unique study guides, helpful instructors to assist with questions and instill confidence. The students have written and composed their own original music and we want to share it with the world or at least mom dad and grandparents. We are looking to purchase a Mac Book Pro for class projects, music recording, video editing, music education software and a general useful learning tool for the class. any additional fund are provided beyond the price of the Macbook Pro will be used to purchase the software and necessary hardware to record, mix and edit the tracks.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Warren said “Friends, we’ve reached $325 in donations to Help Monday Music . Thanks for the generous support of all who donated! We’re one step closer to meeting our free community music class needs. If you haven’t already, please donate and help spread the word. We have 6 days to meet our $1,299 goal.”

To Donate to our music project see link below:
https://www.generosity.com/community-fundraising/help-us-get-a-computer-...

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 