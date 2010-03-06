Galt Preserve Conceptual Site Plan Released

Lee County has released a conceptual site plan for improvements to the northernmost section of the Galt Preserve in St James City. The northernmost section includes a portion of Indian Lake and some awesome native uplands and wetlands. The one-mile long lake (actually a former borrow pit) is the largest on Pine Island, but is little known to Pine Islanders because it is currently extremely difficult to access. You will be able to drive right up to it after these proposed improvements are made. The concept includes removal of all exotics, and construction of a scenic entrance road, hiking trails, parking, fishing pier and overlook, kayak launch, and picnic pavilion. The county will provide a chance for public input on the plan in due course, but if you can’t wait, contact Phil Buchanan at coolcherokee@comcast.net
- Login to post comments
- 26641 reads