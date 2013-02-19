Garden Gala This Weekend Held on Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 02/19/2013 - 5:01pm

The 12th Annual Pine Island Garden Gala will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Phillips Garden Park at Pine Island Center.

An assortment of raffle items and a few silent auction items will be a part of the Garden Gala this weekend to help raise funds for many Pine Island charities that the Pine Island Garden Club supports.

This year some of the raffle prizes include gift certificate to Carraba's; autographed photos of some of the Pittsburgh Steelers; a gift bag from the Beacon of H.O.P.E.; $50 gift certificates from Winn-Dixie and so much more you just have to attend to see them all.

This year the basket "Time for Me" consists of $50 gift certificate with shampoo, conditioner and hair treatment from Angles; Little Lilly's Island deli $20 gift certificate, Koozie and T-shirt; and a $75 gift certificate to Center of Attention Day Spa and about a hundred dollars worth of products from the spa.

The Garden Gala will offer a wide variety of vendors with plants, cuttings, arts & craft vendor and so much more. Come out and send a day on Pine Island a support a local organization that supports its island and the people who live on it.

Our growing list of Gala Raffle Prizes!

Happy to provide a link to their website for a visit.

We are having a silent auction this year! Tickets for the silent auction will only be sold the day of Gala..

There is a form provided on this page if you would like to donate to our Gala Raffle.

Silent Auction Items:

Day of Beauty at Center of Attention Day Spa to include Facial, Massage, Haircut, Nails, Pedicure, Beauty Products and Lunch at Lil Lilly's, Two Night Stay at the Tarpon Lodge to include 2 person ECO Paddling Tour by Pine Island Paradise Paddling.

Gala Raffle Prizes:

We will be having all of our vendor's donate one item & to include some great donations from our local business's & friends.. $25 Gift Certificate to Carraba's, Four / $50 Winn Dixie Gift Cards, Autographed Photos of some of the Pittsburgh Steelers, "Best of Color Garden for Florida" Pamela Crawford, "Container Gardening with Flowers and Herbs" Pamela Crawford, "Along the Caloosahatchee River" Amy Bennett Williams, A Gift Certificate for a massage at Spa 33 in Matlacha, 2 Tickets to Edison Ford Estates, Hand crafted pillow by Artist Gretchen Bennett, Hand painted Rain Barrel by Marty Kendall, Turquoise & Lime Green Fused Glass Fish from Lynne Smith, Gift bag from Beacon of Hope, Print of Dolphins from Sandy Costanzo, Pine Island Feed Store donated 11 cases of bottled water to be sold at Gala.

Come out and enjoy a day on Beautiful Pine Island