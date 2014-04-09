GED Program at Beacon of H.O.P.E.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 09/04/2014 - 1:29pm

Have you graduated from high school?

Would you like to?

You can get your Diploma at The Beacon of H.O.P.E.

Call the Beacon of Hope at 239-283-5123 or 239-565-7012 So we can help you Excel!

G.E.D. Program.

You go to school at The Beacon of Hope on Tuesday and Thursday form 9am to 2 pm.

When you feel you have reached a point when you could pass the G.E.D. test, you take the test, pass and you become a high school graduate!

The Beacon of H.O.P.E. covers books, meals, tutoring and in return, you give them 10 hours of community service.

Its as easy as that. Call now and hold your spot for a High School Diploma.