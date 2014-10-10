Get Sweet on "From Our Hearts"

Start: 10/10/2014 3:00 pm

From Our Hearts membership drive sponsored by CW Fudge Factory.

CW Fudge Factory

4548 Pine Island Rd NW Unit D,

Matlacha, Florida 33993

Friday, October 10

3:00pm - 7:00pm

Mary Scott, President of the organization said "We are always in need of active members who will help us execute our charter of raising funds to provide Breast Cancer treatments for the Greater Pine Island people in need."

Come check out the pink fudge, hors d'oevores, information from FOH representatives, preview of the 2015 calendar.

Become a member and receive free fudge and 2 tickets to a raffle basket. Make a donation to to From Our Hearts and receive a ticket for the raffle basket.