Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/27/2012 - 4:40pm

Attached is a copy of the golf cart proposal as thus far approved by majority vote at the Town Hall Meetings. I have also added and highlighted some additional text containing provisions that have been suggested, plus a proposed introductory header. You can also get a copy on the GPICA website at GPICA.org.

On April 3, 2012, at what I expect to be the last of the Town Hall Meetings on this subject, we will discuss and vote separately on each of the additional provisions and then hold a final vote on whether to transmit the proposal to the county for review and possible enactment as a Lee County Ordinance.

Make sure to open the file attachments

http://pineislandnews.com/Pine_Island_News_Blog/sites/default/files/golf...

Please print out a copy of the proposal and bring it with you to the meeting, which is 3 April, 7 p.m., at the Elks Lodge at Pine Island Center.

Phil Buchanan

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net