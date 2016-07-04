Attached is a copy of the golf cart proposal as thus far approved by majority vote at the Town Hall Meetings. I have also added and highlighted some additional text containing provisions that have been suggested, plus a proposed introductory header. You can also get a copy on the GPICA website at GPICA.org.
On April 3, 2012, at what I expect to be the last of the Town Hall Meetings on this subject, we will discuss and vote separately on each of the additional provisions and then hold a final vote on whether to transmit the proposal to the county for review and possible enactment as a Lee County Ordinance.
Make sure to open the file attachments
http://pineislandnews.com/Pine_Island_News_Blog/sites/default/files/golf...
Please print out a copy of the proposal and bring it with you to the meeting, which is 3 April, 7 p.m., at the Elks Lodge at Pine Island Center.
Phil Buchanan
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net
Golf Carts and Bike Path
Hailey wrote: "psh the way gas prices are i wish i could drive one up here lol"
Golf Carts on Pine Island Bike Path
LaDonna wrote:
"Josh, please, I drive a golf cart in my neighborhood. I don't stall traffic, I have common sense, and as far as can't maintain the speed limit in my car, silly kid, I'll leave you in my dust. dont be so narrow minded,"
Golf Carts on Bike Path
Josh Bailey also commented on Pine Island News, News, Sports, Fishing, Events, Services's link.
Josh wrote: "Golf carts on PI are a bad idea, the people that drive the carts can't even maintain the speed limit in their cars, they would only further slow traffic down on the island in the winter.. I say heck NO!"