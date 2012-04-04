Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/04/2012 - 8:55am

Golf cart proposal unanimously approved at the Pine Island town hall meeting on April 3, 2012. The only condition on the approval was to delay submitting it to Lee County for some two weeks to await a Matlacha Civic Association decision as to whether Matlacha (side streets only) should be included in the proposal. The attached proposal does not include Matlacha, but if the MCA vote says they want to be to be included, it will (per vote of the town hall participants) be modified accordingly before submittal to Lee County. In either event, the proposal will go to Lee County in about two weeks.

This is a link to the approved proposal:

http://pineislandnews.com/Pine_Island_News_Blog/sites/default/files/Appr...

We expect that the Lee County Department of Transportation will need much of the summer to review our work in detail and submit their recommendations to the Lee County Commissioners. The commissioners will review our proposals and the Lee Dot recommendations at two public hearings which probably will be held next fall. Whatever comes out of that will probably become a county ordinance in the fall.

My thanks to all participants. This was an excellent exercise which shows that democracy is alive and well on Pine island.

Phil Buchanan

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net