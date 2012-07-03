Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/07/2012 - 4:49pm

Golf carts on Pine Island

By Phil Buchanan

My thanks to the many people that attended the Pine Island Town Hall Meeting on 6 March to decide where golf carts should and should not be allowed on Pine Island streets.

The debate was vigorous and opinions were strongly held and strongly expressed, but people were generally polite and well-mannered, and I thank you for that. It made my job as moderator a lot easier.

Perhaps most importantly, the Town Hall Meeting produced by majority vote a reasonable document that will get us started on regulation of golf carts on Pine Island. The document, which is still tentative until a final vote at another Town Hall meeting on 3 April, prohibits golf carts on Stringfellow and Pine Island Roads, but permits their use on residential and side streets throughout the island, including the downtown village areas of St James City and Bokeelia. Operators of golf carts on residential streets will be required to possess a valid driver’s license or be disabled and over 16 years of age and displaying a valid disabled parking permit.

Golf carts on the bicycle path will be prohibited, except for motorized wheel chairs and carts operated only by persons that are disabled and over 16 years of age and displaying a valid disabled parking permit.

Golf carts will be required to pull over to avoid impeding traffic and must be equipped with lights, turn signals, and a windshield if operated at night.

The Matlacha Civic Association will meet on 20 March to decide whether they want to join in the proposal. The draft ordinance to be given final approved on 3 April will be forwarded to Lee County for review and comments by the County Department of Transportation and review and vote by the county commissioners, which will probably occur next fall.

Watch the Pine Island News or email me at coolcherokee@comcast.com for a full copy of the text of the ordinance.