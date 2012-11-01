Good Day For Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 01/11/2012 - 9:32am

First, the Commissioners accepted a NOAA grant of $63,000 to remove exotics and plant native vegetation in the Galt Preserve in St James City. The County 2020 Management Staff under the leadership of Cathy Olson (supported by Galt Island Avenue residents, SWPRC, and DEP State Park Preserves) did a great job getting the grant. NOAA funded the work because of the beneficial effect the work will have on Gulf Of Mexico water quality and fish nurseries. Expect to see the restoration work resume as soon as contracts can be let.

Second, the Commissioners authorized the sum of $772,000 to purchase 218.8 acres of environmentally-sensitive property at Pine Island Center. The property consists of a strip of land along Pine Island Creek that extends from Pine Island Road just east of the Bank of America to behind the Winn-Dixie Shopping Center. It was once scheduled to be destroyed to build a residential housing development. The purchase was strongly supported by the Calusa Land Trust Acquisition Committee under the leadership of Harold Brunner.

Phil Buchanan