GPICC Presents the Al Mills, and Deputy of the Year Awards.

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is proud to again present the Al Mills Award to an individual for their outstanding dedication to the community, residents and businesses of the Greater Pine Island/Matlacha area.

On January 26th the GPICC presented the 2015 Al Mills Citizen of the Year Award to a Mathlacha business person who has dedicated her time and energy to making Pine Island/Matlacha a better place for all who live and work here and even those who visit are area. Lisa Dence, manager of the Olde Fish House Marina was this year's recipient .

Lisa Dence was recognized for her years of community service working with other local organizations like the Matlacha Hookers, Pine Island Little League and Wounded Warriors of America and more. Lisa has also donated restaurant property for local events. Lisa's generosity to the community does not stop here; she also offers free dinners on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Lisa has held fundraisers and raised money for local residents in need of help to pay for medical and other expenses.

She participates and supports other local events such as Taste of Pine Island as a vendor to help promote our island and island businesses. This year Lisa sponsored her grandsons' classroom at Pine Island Elementary.

Elizabeth Martin of Modern Woodmen present Lisa with this year's Al Mills Citizen of the Year Award. Lisa was pleased and honored to accept this award on behalf of herself and hard working staff and family. For without their help Lisa wouldn't be able to do what she does for her community. Lisa will continue to help where she can and encourage others to pitch in. It does make a difference.

A second award was presented to Captain Richard Dobson from the Lee County Sheriff's Department who was named this year's Deputy of the Year. For over a year Captain Dobson has worked determinedly to ensure that the new chamber building came to fruition. Between meetings with contractors, phone calls, planning, county officials and assisting with the proper installation of the fire suppression and air conditioning system.

Captain Dobson has always kept the Chamber members and residents of the Pine Island/Matlacha area up to date on crime or lack of crime going on in the community. He gave friendly reminders to lock your cars and let the sheriff's office know when you were leaving town so they can do an area check. Captain Dobson's dedication to our community is unwavering.

Captain Dobson was born and raised in Miami Florida and started his law enforcement career in 1974 with the City of Miami Police Department. In 1981 he came to the Lee County Sheriff's Office to work full time. Since that time Captain Dobson has held numerous positions within the agency as he rose through the ranks to include road patrol, K-9, Major Crimes, Major Crimes Sergeant, Internal Affairs Lieutenant, Major Crimes Lieutenant, District Lieutenant, North District Captain and currently the Captain of Gulf District. Captain Dobson loves his job and the communities of Pine Island/Matlacha for which he serves.

Captain Dobson hopes to continue working with the communities of Pine Island/Matlcha and the businesses and residents who live and work here.