GPICC is Seeking Nominations for the 2017 Al Mills Citizen of the Year Award

The GPICC is seeking nominations for the 2017 prestigious Al Mills Citizen of the Year Award.

This award is in recognition of an individual or group for their outstanding contributions to the Greater Pine Island area.

The award will be presented at the GPICC Annual Membership Dinner Meeting on January 30th at the Sandy Hook Fish & Rib House at 6PM

Letters of nominations should include nominee's name, description of their credentials and nominators contact information.

Criteria for the Al Mills Award should be service to the Greater Pine Island Community during the past year or longer.

Nominee letters can be emailed to Jennifer Jennings at info@pineislandchamber.org.

Letters must be received by November 1st 2016