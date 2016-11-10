GPICC Seeking Nominations for Board of Directors

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 10/11/2016 - 9:58am

GPICC Board of Directors Nominations

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is beginning its annual process of nominating interested members to the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Class of 2017.

Those who are elected will serve on the Chamber Board from January 2017 through December 2019.

As per the chamber by-laws, the Chairman of the Board will be appointing a Nominating Committee to select the slate of 5 candidates or more, whose names will be submitted to the membership during the annual dinner in January 30th 2017.

If you are a member in good standing and are interested in serving on the Board of Directors of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Class of 2017, please indicate your interest in writing and send to the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce office, Post Office Box 325, Matlacha FL 33993 or via email to infor@pineislandchamber.org

Letters of Interest must be received at the Chamber Office by November 1st.

If you have questions on this process, please call the Chamber Office 239-283-0888.