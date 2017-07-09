Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

GPIWA Schedules Pressure Reduction for Irma

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 7:24pm

The Greater Pine Island Water business office will close Friday at 11:30 and will re-open next week after the storm as safety allows. The following information is posted on the webpage - pineislandwater.com.

What can you do now:
1. Fill any potable water containers with GPIWA water to have on hand.
2. Fill up pails or drums for non-potable uses such as flushing your toilet.
3. Consider filling up your bath tub.
4. Shut off your water at your customer owned valve prior to evacuating should you leave the island.

Beginning Saturday September 9, we will change how we distribute water by lowering the pressure in the system to approximately 50 -55 pounds. Typical pressure is 70 pounds and lower in further reaches of the system.
Should the hurricane be predicated to make landfall on Pine Island we will shut down the Water Plant two hours in advance of the storm to secure the system.
The most vulnerable part of the system in a hurricane is the distribution system as trees become uprooted in high winds and soil becomes saturated and heavy over the pipe network.

What if I run out of drinking water after the storm?
You can get water at the RO Plant should the water system be off-line for an extended period. The Water Plant, even if not producing water, will be staffed and the gate will be open. What this means is you can drive in at 9550 Stringfellow Road (1/4 mile south of Winn Dixie on the left, gazebo at entrance) and head back to the large above ground 2-million-gallon storage tank. There are spigots set up to allow you to fill your containers any time and at no cost.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 8 reads

Pine Island Events

« September 2017 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2017 -- Here for 4th of July, 2017 Parade video
  • ClamJamSWFL Video video link
  • 4th of July, 2016- Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 