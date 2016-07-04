Great Turnout for Chamber's March Card Exchange

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/22/2012 - 3:54pm

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce held its March “Business After-hours” networking event for all its members.

This month’s event was hosted by Jenny Kormos, owner of Two Fish Inn, located at 2960 Oleander St., St. James City. Jenny had a beautiful spread of food catered by JD owner of Waterfront Restaurant in St. James City.

(Photo of Board Member Lou Demek and owner of A shoe Gallery in Matlacha.)



The guest could choose from BBQ wings, rice, flat bread pizza, veggies platter, pasta salad, and chocolate dipped Stewberry for deserts.

Every month the Chamber has a different business host the monthly card exchange to promote their business and service. It is a good way to let the other Chamber members know where you are located and what your services are.

(Photo of Tom Papesh owner of York Road Marine)

Normal turnout for an in season card exchanges is from 30 to 75 business members. This month there was about 65 who attend the March card exchange. There would have been more business, but the weather did not cooperating. Jenny said,” 20 minutes before the card exchange they had a down poor, everything got wet”. “but it’s all good we just put it in all in the dryer and reset the table, when you are doing an event outside you have to be prepared for any kind of weather. “ By the time the businesses started arriving the weather was beautiful, most didn’t even know it had rain.

(Photo of Jennifer Jennings and Robin Parmerlee, from Capital Bank in St. James City.)

The setting was beautiful food was setup around the pool area and the bar and gazebo overlooked the canal. Great place to stay while on vacation. Tours of the rooms were given to those who wanted to see them. Very nice setting to come and play and enjoy Pine Island life style.

John Paeno , President of The Pine Island Chamber introduced that months new members and thanked Jenny for hosting the March card exchange.

We welcome the new member's for the month of March. Stop by and introduce yourself and welcome them to the chamber.

Coastal Realty SW FL

Jay Johnson, Broker

10530 Stringfellow Road

Bokeelia, FL 33956

Phone (239) 825-3735

Pine Island Earth Friends

Diane Maher, Facilitator

2715 Velma Street

Matlacha, FL 33933

Phone (239) 282-8804

Cell (239) 246-3930

Olde Pine Island Fish House

4530 Pine Island Rd

Matlacha, FL 33993

Phone (239) 282-9577

Some of the businesses who were in attendance were; Garth Moreau from Edward Jones Investments, Pat Burman from, Ad&PrintCraft, Robin Parmerlee from Capital Bank, Steve & Lisa Timcak from Island Vision Gallery, Jay Johnson from Coastal Realty SW FL which was one of the new member for the month.

April’s Card Exchange is set for BarnHill in Matlacha. Location is where the old Mulletville Restaurant was located. Come by and check them out, Third Thursday of April, 19th time 6:00 PM.