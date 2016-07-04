Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Great Turnout for Chamber's March Card Exchange

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/22/2012 - 3:54pm

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce held its March “Business After-hours” networking event for all its members.

This month’s event was hosted by Jenny Kormos, owner of Two Fish Inn, located at 2960 Oleander St., St. James City. Jenny had a beautiful spread of food catered by JD owner of Waterfront Restaurant in St. James City.

(Photo of Board Member Lou Demek and owner of A shoe Gallery in Matlacha.)

The guest could choose from BBQ wings, rice, flat bread pizza, veggies platter, pasta salad, and chocolate dipped Stewberry for deserts.
Every month the Chamber has a different business host the monthly card exchange to promote their business and service. It is a good way to let the other Chamber members know where you are located and what your services are.

(Photo of Tom Papesh owner of York Road Marine)

Normal turnout for an in season card exchanges is from 30 to 75 business members. This month there was about 65 who attend the March card exchange. There would have been more business, but the weather did not cooperating. Jenny said,” 20 minutes before the card exchange they had a down poor, everything got wet”. “but it’s all good we just put it in all in the dryer and reset the table, when you are doing an event outside you have to be prepared for any kind of weather. “ By the time the businesses started arriving the weather was beautiful, most didn’t even know it had rain.

(Photo of Jennifer Jennings and Robin Parmerlee, from Capital Bank in St. James City.)

The setting was beautiful food was setup around the pool area and the bar and gazebo overlooked the canal. Great place to stay while on vacation. Tours of the rooms were given to those who wanted to see them. Very nice setting to come and play and enjoy Pine Island life style.

John Paeno , President of The Pine Island Chamber introduced that months new members and thanked Jenny for hosting the March card exchange.

We welcome the new member's for the month of March. Stop by and introduce yourself and welcome them to the chamber.

Coastal Realty SW FL
Jay Johnson, Broker
10530 Stringfellow Road
Bokeelia, FL 33956
Phone (239) 825-3735

Pine Island Earth Friends
Diane Maher, Facilitator
2715 Velma Street
Matlacha, FL 33933
Phone (239) 282-8804
Cell (239) 246-3930

Olde Pine Island Fish House
4530 Pine Island Rd
Matlacha, FL 33993
Phone (239) 282-9577

Some of the businesses who were in attendance were; Garth Moreau from Edward Jones Investments, Pat Burman from, Ad&PrintCraft, Robin Parmerlee from Capital Bank, Steve & Lisa Timcak from Island Vision Gallery, Jay Johnson from Coastal Realty SW FL which was one of the new member for the month.

April’s Card Exchange is set for BarnHill in Matlacha. Location is where the old Mulletville Restaurant was located. Come by and check them out, Third Thursday of April, 19th time 6:00 PM.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27180 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 