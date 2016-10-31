Greater Pine Island 2017 4th of July Celebration

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 06/28/2017 - 8:39am

Come and join the American Legion Post 136 proud hosting of the 4th of July celebration.

This GREAT EVENT is for all good American Citizens, families and children to come celebrate our Independence that we all enjoy. This is a great day for everyone to reflect what a great place America is to live. We are the Home of the Brave and the Land of the Free. The Legion is open to the public the entire day and Hamburgers and Hot Dogs will be served after the parade.



Parade Festivities: We hope you can join us and perhaps put a car or float in the parade with your logo on the side. Children and bikes are always welcome. Line up starts at 9:00 am. The parade will leave the Winn Dixie parking lot at exactly 10:00 AM and head north on Stringfellow Road to the Fire House at the center. Stringfellow Road will be closed at 10:00 AM until the conclusion of the parade. If you need more information or have any questions please contact Tom Ruscik at (239) 283-5270.

Fire Works: The fireworks are a WOW moment and open to the public starting at dusk. Fireworks will be held at the American Legion located at 4106 Stringfellow Road with ample parking. This is quite an event and we encourage everyone to come and enjoy the show.

This is a costly event and The American Legion is asking for donations from the public and business’s to help fund this special event. Feel free to send your donations to the American Legion Post 136, PO Box 776, Saint James City, FL 33956 or drop it off at the Post at 4106 Stringfellow Road. Please mark all donations ATT: 4th of July.