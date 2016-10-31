Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 4:44pm

April 8th

PI Chamber of Commerce

2nd Annual Golf Tournament

8:30AM Tee Off

Please join the Greater Pine Island Charmer for it's 2nd golf outing to be held at Alden Pines Country Club in Pineland, FL. Alden Pines is a USGA sanctioned course and is considered one of the true "Island" courses in the state of Florida.

This event is open to the public. There will be a limited number of golfers being able to participate so get your reservations in early. You may either sign up as an individual or as a foursome. The cost is $60.00 per player, which includes your 18 holes of golf with cart. There will be prizes awarded for the following categories: 1st, 5th & 10th place plus the ball closest to the hole and closest to the line and much more.

For more information and registration form please contact Jennifer Jennings at 239-283-0888