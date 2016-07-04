Home

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce After Hours Business Card Exchange

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 09/21/2012 - 4:55pm
chamber2logo.jpg

Thursday September 20th Mel Brinson with Adams & Brinson Attorney at Law and Betty Twigg with Aqualand Realty hosted the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce After Hours Business Card Exchange.

Members enjoyed an evening of networking, great food and beverages. Also available to view was the Perspective of the new Chamber building. Chamber member Jim Schivinski with Engineering and Design Consultants of St James City volunteered his services and it was greatly appreciated by all.

MangoMania Queen Cassy Skau presented Jennifer Jennings a cake in appreciation of her work for the Chamber and the recent promotion from Administrative

Assistant to Director of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce.
The next GPICC After Hours Business Card Exchange will be hosted by Miceli’s Restaurant and From Our Hearts Org., on October 18th at 6PM. Miceli’s Restaurant is located at 3930 Pine Island Rd in Matlacha.

September’s GPICC Business Breakfast

September’s GPICC Business Breakfast will be September 25t h at Island Grill. The guest will be Norm Meshaw with the Friends of Cayo Costa. He will be speaking on preserving and protecting one of the few remaining undisturbed and undeveloped barrier islands left in Florida, while educating the general public and local community on the natural and cultural resource.

Breakfast starts at 7:30 AM with breakfast from a select menu, along with coffee/juice/tea. Breakfast is $7 per person, payable at the door. Lectures start at 8am. Feel free to bring a guest, neighbor, potential new member to this informative breakfast meeting.
Please RSVP to Jennifer at info@pineislandchamber.org or 283-0888

Congratulations:
Representatives of the Florida Superior Small Lodging Association (SSL) recently announced 21 Lee County hoteliers have successfully qualified for the distinguished SSL designation. The SSL certification is a statewide hospitality recognition program.

Congratulations to the following GPICC Members:
Bokeelia Tarpon Inn – White Glove Award,
Tarpon Lodge – White Glove Award,
Two Fish Inn – White Glove Award,
Bridgewater Inn.

Call Jennifer Jennings, Director for more informaton
239-283-0888

