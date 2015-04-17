Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce April News

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/22/2015 - 1:54pm

Pine Island, Florida - April 17th, 2015

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Jennifer Jennings, Executive Director, would like to welcome the following businesses as new members of the Chamber. Helping Paws, James Young with Edward Jones Investments, Island Café On The Bay, Sunset Dreams Inc., Artist Skip Elliot with Matlacha Coconut Fish, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Realtor Jonna Bouchard and Richard Copeland.

The Chamber and its members would like to thank Century 21 Sunbelt # 1 Realty, Island Time Fashions & Gifts and Edward Jones Investments all in St. James City for hosting the April card exchange.

We would also like to extend a Happy 5th Anniversary to Miceli's Restaurant in Matlacha. www.micelis-italian.com.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf District along with the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will host a retirement party for Captain Richard Dobson Sr. for his 33 years of service with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. Join us at the Welcome Center Friday April 24th from 4-6PM.

WildChild Art Gallery will be holding its Annual Spring Recital May 2nd. Great entertainment, face painting, contest, games and much more at the Miss Kim's Annual Spring Recital from 11AM-3PM. www.wildchildartgallery.com

Matlacha Hookers will be hosting a Blood Drive May 2nd. The Blood Mobile Unit will be at the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Department from 9AM-1PM. All donors will receive a t-shirt and wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, Iron County, pulse and cholesterol screening. Local Union #1826 will be sponsoring a breakfast from 8:30-10:30AM. You may make an appointment on line at www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code #10492

Mark your calendar for a night of FUN! at Monte Carlo in Paradise, to be held May 30th, 2015 starting at 6:00. Sponsored by: Radikal Productions & Ad&PrintCraft to benefit The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and its members.

Enjoy an evening of Casino Style Gaming with professional Croupiers, and Vegas Style Show Girls. Comedy and live vocal interpretations of legendary superstars! Dance to Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones and more.

Gourmet Buffet Dinner provided by Lisa Dence manager at Olde Fish House Restaurant. After dinner enjoy Chocolate & Wine sampling provided by William Tidball & Carlos Gomez owners of C.W. Fudge Factory.

Ticket also include: $10,000 in startup chips, Bucket, Silent & Live Auctions, Raffles, & Door Prizes throughout the evening.

Saturday, May 30, 2015, 6:00 PM 'til closing. At the Elks Lodge, Pine Island Center. If you own a business on Pine Island and what to have a fun filled night and meet other Island Business Owners and Enjoy an evening out on the town give us a call. Limited tickets available so don’t delay. Ticket Price $75 per person. For reservations call: Pat Burman 239-283-0777

Jennifer Jennings

Executive Director

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

3640 Pine Island Rd

Matlacha, FL 33993

Phone 239-283-0888

Fax 239-558-5647

Mailing address

P.O. Box 325

Matlacha, fl 33993

info@pineislandchamber.org

http://pineislandchamber.org