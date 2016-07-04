Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce to hold Golf Outing April 30th!

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sat, 04/30/2016 - 4:27pm

Ready to unwind? The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is offering you a way to do just that at the end of the tourist season. Please join us for our first ever golf outing to be held at Alden Pines Country Club in Pineland, FL. Alden Pines is a USGA sanctioned course and is considered one of the true “Island” courses in the state of Florida.

This event is open to the public. There will be a limited number of golfers being able to participate so get your reservations in early. You may either sign up as an individual or as a foursome. The cost is $60.00 per player, which includes your 18 holes of golf with cart, a catered lunch by Bubba’s Roadhouse which includes a quarter chicken, pulled pork, cold slaw and jalapeno corn muffin. There will be prizes awarded for the following categories: 1st, 5th& 10th place plus the ball closest to the hole and closest to the line.
Golfentryform

Current sponsors include Tito’s Vodka, LCEC, Winn Dixie and The Olde Fish House restaurant.
The chamber is seeking donations either in the form of raffle items, ditty bag offerings or hole sponsorship's at $75.00.

Please visit the chambers web site for an applicationhttp://pineislandchamber.org/ .You may also contact the chamber’s Executive Director, Jennifer Jennings @ 239-283-0888 for questions regarding this special event.

Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 