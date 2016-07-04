Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce to hold Golf Outing April 30th!

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sat, 04/30/2016 - 4:27pm

Ready to unwind? The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is offering you a way to do just that at the end of the tourist season. Please join us for our first ever golf outing to be held at Alden Pines Country Club in Pineland, FL. Alden Pines is a USGA sanctioned course and is considered one of the true “Island” courses in the state of Florida.

This event is open to the public. There will be a limited number of golfers being able to participate so get your reservations in early. You may either sign up as an individual or as a foursome. The cost is $60.00 per player, which includes your 18 holes of golf with cart, a catered lunch by Bubba’s Roadhouse which includes a quarter chicken, pulled pork, cold slaw and jalapeno corn muffin. There will be prizes awarded for the following categories: 1st, 5th& 10th place plus the ball closest to the hole and closest to the line.

Golfentryform

Current sponsors include Tito’s Vodka, LCEC, Winn Dixie and The Olde Fish House restaurant.

The chamber is seeking donations either in the form of raffle items, ditty bag offerings or hole sponsorship's at $75.00.

Please visit the chambers web site for an applicationhttp://pineislandchamber.org/ .You may also contact the chamber’s Executive Director, Jennifer Jennings @ 239-283-0888 for questions regarding this special event.