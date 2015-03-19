Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce March News

Start: 03/19/2015 6:00 pm

End: 03/19/2015 8:00 pm

Matlacha/Pine Island Florida (March 16, 2015) The Greater Pine Island Chamber will hold its After Hours Business Card Exchange March 19th from 6-8pm. Hosts for the evening are Island Exchange Realty, Pine Island Tax & Accounting and Truly Nolen. Card Exchange will take place at 10530 Stringfellow Rd. Bokeelia/ Pine Island Center.

The GPICC Business After Hours Card Exchange is a networking event for business Members and guests. This exchange gives our members the opportunity to discuss and share ideas while learning about other local busnesses. Bring plenty of business cards, rack cards and brochures so you are prepared to network, meet potential new clients and make new friends and have a great time while networking with other business members.

Proud New Members:

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following new members; Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary, Aflac, Great Party Solutions, Musician Steve Chadbourne, Coconut Fish Factory, LCEC, Island Exchange Realty, Comcast Business.

Congratulations to one of our Business Members:

Owners Michael and Marta Gibbons, Matlacha Cottages on their 2nd Anniversary of owning the cottages. http://www.matlacha-cottages.com/