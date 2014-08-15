Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Member Card Exchange

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 08/15/2014 - 5:57pm

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Card Exchange is a networking event for members of the GPICC and guests. This exchange gives the members an opportunity to discuss and share ideas while learning about other local businesses and services. Bring plenty of business cards so you are prepared to network, meet potential new clients and make new friends.

If you would like to bring a door prize to highlight your business, it would be greatly appreciated. We look forward to seeing everyone on August 21st and don't forget your business cards!

After Hours Business Card Exchange

Date:August 21st

Time: 6pm

Host: Mulletville Waterside

Co-Host- Matlacha Menagerie

Place: 4927 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha

The GPICC is looking for members that would like to host a Business Card Exchange to showcase its business, products and services. for 2015. If you are interested in hosting a BCE please contact Jennifer Jennings at info@pineislandchamber.org

www.PineIslandChamber.org