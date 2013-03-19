Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Members- Free Booth Space at the Seafood & Farmers Market

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/19/2013 - 4:51pm

GPICC Members,

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce still has free spaces available for the Seafood & Farmers Market this Saturday March 23rd. The market (which will be located at Phillip's Park, along Park Lane) will run from 8 am to 1pm., every Saturday until April 27th. Come and take advantage of the free space and promote your business . You will need to provide your own tent, table & chairs, if needed. If you are interested please contact Steve Timcak at 938-4617 to reserve your spot.

If you are unable to join them as a vendor, they invite you to come and enjoy sauntering around your community's farmers market each Saturday morning. Besides purchasing fresh produce, Seafood, baked goods, and homemade crafts for gifts, you will be supporting local growers, producers, and businesses.

Jennifer Jennings, Director

info@pineislandchamber.org

239-283-0888