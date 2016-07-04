Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Monthly Business Breakfast

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 11/26/2012 - 11:27am

November 27th

Time: 7:30 am to 8:45 pm

Place: The Island Grill

Lecture: GPICC Building

Lecturer: James Schivinski with Engineering & Design Consultants, Inc

This will be an informative lecture on the progress of our new Chamber Building

Lectures start at 8am with Q& A to follow at 8:30am. Feel free to bring a guest, neighbor, potential new member to this informative breakfast meeting. You may order from a select menu, along with coffee/juice/tea. Breakfast is $7 per person, payable at the door.

Please RSVP to Jennifer at info@pineislandchamber.org or at 283-0888

Look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow morning!