Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Monthly Business Breakfast

November 27th
Time: 7:30 am to 8:45 pm
Place: The Island Grill
Lecture: GPICC Building
Lecturer: James Schivinski with Engineering & Design Consultants, Inc
This will be an informative lecture on the progress of our new Chamber Building
Lectures start at 8am with Q& A to follow at 8:30am. Feel free to bring a guest, neighbor, potential new member to this informative breakfast meeting. You may order from a select menu, along with coffee/juice/tea. Breakfast is $7 per person, payable at the door.
Please RSVP to Jennifer at info@pineislandchamber.org or at 283-0888
Look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow morning!
- Login to post comments
- 27377 reads