Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Opens Annual Farmer's Market

Approximately 30 Local vendors showcase fresh veggies, breads, jams and jellies and more.

The Market is located at Phillips Park in Pine Island Center

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,

every Saturday until April or early May.

The chamber still has a few openings for vendors, farmers, fishermen, artisans and civic clubs to sell their wares at this weekly market.

If you have any of the approved market items and would like to join us at this weekly market or if you are just interested in purchasing some of the items sold at the market, stop by every Saturday for some of the freshest produce, seafood, beautiful plants and flowers and local arts and crafts.

New vendors being added every week so come out and enjoy a beautiful Pine Island Sunrise, a cup of coffee and all the fresh produce you can carry. The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will be onhand to answer any questions you may have about out Island and other Businesses on the island.

Art's Produce has a huge stand at the Greater Pine Island Seafood and Farmer’s Market. Art's provides some of the freshest produce around, picked the night before the event.

Other vendors are Gary Simmons - Jack Morton, local shrimp - and Billy Sol, Microgreens,

Those interested in obtaining a booth at the market are asked to call the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce at 239-283-0888 or email info@pineislandchamber.com.

Check out the website for more events and special dates. Also check the business membership list for other Island Businesses and Services. www.PineIslandChamber.org