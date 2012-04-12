Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Receives Matching Fund Project.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 12/04/2012 - 3:33pm

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that they have been chosen as a recipient of the Modern Woodmen of America Matching Fund Project.

This year the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will be raffling off an original mixed media piece of art donated by the Pine Island Art Associations, Ann McCarty’s Monday class.

You will be able to view the collage at:

Capital Bank from December 4th through the 12th.

StoneGate Bank from December 13th through the 19th.

Raffle tickets can also be purchased at the GPICC Welcome Center until December 19th.

Tickets are $5 a piece or 6 for $25.

Every raffle ticket purchased goes directly to the GPICC Building Fund.

The winning ticket will be drawn on December 20th at the GPICC Holiday Card Exchange at the GPICC Welcome Center, 4120 Pine Island Rd in Matlacha.

What a perfect Holiday gift this would make!!

Special thanks goes out to a long time Chamber member Ad&PrintCraft Printing & Marketing Company located in Bokeelia Since 1969 for donating the typesetting and printing the 500 full color raffle tickets.

For additional information contact Jennifer at 283-0888 or info@pineislandchamber.org.