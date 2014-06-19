Greater Pine Island Water Association Annual Drinking Water Quality Report

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 06/19/2014 - 12:29pm

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

The 2013 edition of the Greater Pine Island Water Association, Inc’s Annual Drinking Water Quality Report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report (CCR), for the first time, will not be mailed to each member. In accordance with new rules from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, we are not required to mail the CCR as long as we (1) post a direct link to the water quality report on our webpage, (2) provide notice of the direct link on the water bills for three months (3) run an article in the local newspaper and (4) make a hard copy available in our business office lobby.

By not printing and mailing over 6700 copies to members, the Association can save approximately $5,000. A direct link to GPIWA’s water quality report for 2013 can be found at www.pineislandwater.com on the home page under the water drop. We will be happy to mail a copy of the CCR to anyone who requests it by calling (239) 283-1071 or you can pick up a hard copy at the business office at 5281 Pine Island Road.

GPIWA’s water meets and exceeds all water quality standards. Please read over this information and if you have any questions, please feel free to call us at (239) 283-1071.