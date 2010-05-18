Grow House Discovered

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 05/18/2010 - 3:28pm

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a St. James City home Monday night, May 17th. Neighbors called the Lee County Sheriff's Department sometime before 8 p.m. after they spotted a man push a window-mounted air conditioning unit into a home on 2630 Date St.

Neighbors say the man then reached into the home and fired what sounded to be several gunshots before running to the end of the driveway and jumping into a maroon car.

A short time later, neighbors say another man; later identified as 43-year-old John Tippins arrived at the home.

Just before 10 p.m. deputies knocked on the front door, but no one answered.

Due to the reports of shots being fired, deputies announced themselves, when no one answered they entered the home and discovered a small marijuana grow operation.

While executing a search warrant deputies reportedly discovered more than 100 pot plants scattered throughout the home.

Tippins was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of paraphernalia used to cultivate marijuana.