Growing Daily Heartland Gardens & Pine Islands Own Strange Arrangement

The Brothers Van Kirk work with local charities and local businesses to help keep the arts and music alive in our children and community.
Recently Warren & Gregory performed with drummer Marco Calixto @ :
Heartland Gardens a not-for-profit community garden that spans one-acre on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers, Florida. All of the vegetables, herbs, fruits, nuts and fungi cultivated at the garden are grown organically and distributed locally.
You may also find THE BROTHERS VAN KIRK donating their time working in the garden. At Heartland, members and Lee County residents of all ages are given the opportunity to benefit from fresh, seasonal harvests. In addition, Heartland offers a multitude of classes that teach these residents how to grow these foods themselves, how to prepare and preserve them, and nutrition courses on how to utilize them to improve health.
Little Story with Big Impact!
Brenda Joyce Garner.
I Love this little story with its BIG impact!!
The Ft. Myers and Pine Island, FL areas are where I lived as a child, and where I graduated from High School (FMHS Class of '59), where I married the first time, and where my first child was born. I feel "proud" just reading this short article.