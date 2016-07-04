Growing Daily Heartland Gardens & Pine Islands Own Strange Arrangement

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 06/24/2011 - 4:06pm

The Brothers Van Kirk work with local charities and local businesses to help keep the arts and music alive in our children and community.

Recently Warren & Gregory performed with drummer Marco Calixto @ :

Heartland Gardens a not-for-profit community garden that spans one-acre on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers, Florida. All of the vegetables, herbs, fruits, nuts and fungi cultivated at the garden are grown organically and distributed locally.

You may also find THE BROTHERS VAN KIRK donating their time working in the garden. At Heartland, members and Lee County residents of all ages are given the opportunity to benefit from fresh, seasonal harvests. In addition, Heartland offers a multitude of classes that teach these residents how to grow these foods themselves, how to prepare and preserve them, and nutrition courses on how to utilize them to improve health.