Gulf Coast Kayak Offers Summer Camp Scholarships

Remember when summers meant being outside all day exploring nature & searching for all things wild & wonderful? At Gulf Coast Kayak it still does!

Summer camp meets daily at Gulf Coast Kayak on the waterfront location in Matlacha which borders the Matlacha Pass Aquatic Preserve on the Great Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail. They combine Water Safety, Kayaking, Kayak Fishing, Paddle Boarding, Ecology & Environmental Stewardship with Summertime Fun!

Everyday of camp is full of Exploration and Adventure!

Because they plan each week of camp with the same care that they do for all of our expeditions, no two camps are a like! They take into account tides, weather and skill level to make sure that every week they educate and promote a love for the water, nature & the environment!

Weekly activities include:

• Water Safety • Trip Planning

• Kayak Instruction • Stand-up Paddleboarding • Kayak Fishing

• Salt Marsh Ecology • Plant & Wildlife Identification

• Calusa Indian Heritage

• Leadership Skills • Team Building Exercises

• Dolphin Watching • Manatee Spotting • Bird Watching

Safety & Experience

All counselors are CPR & First Aid Certified, ACA Kayak & SUP Instructors, & Florida Master Naturalist Program Graduates. They are experienced in environmental education, active volunteers in the community, & have a passion for the natural & human history of SW Florida!

All of our Camp Counselors have passed the Level 2 Background Screening requirement mandated by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

They limit camp size to 12 campers per week to keep it personal, safe and fun

with 2-3 Camp Counselors on staff each week!

Scholarship granted for Summer Kayak Camp

Gulf Coast Kayak has received a grant from the Florida Paddling Trail Association and is able to offer 10 scholarships for their summer camp. valued at $185 per camper. Only qualification is that they love the water & the outdoors.

Here are the weeks that we still have open spots:

June 27th-July 1st-Black Tips (Ages 11-14) Camp Hours 8:30-2:30

July 11th-July 15th-Blue Crabs (Ages 8-10) Camp Hours 8:30-2:30

Call Diana at 283-1125 before they fill up!

www.GulfCoastKayak.com