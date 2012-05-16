Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Half A Million Tax Payers Dollars Squandered on Ceitus Studies

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 05/16/2012 - 8:42am

The Lee County Commissioner meeting with the Cape Coral Councilmen today went very badly. The Cape continues to be completely successful in their ongoing efforts to prolong as long as possible restoration of the Ceitus Barrier. The Cape requested and the County Commissioners agreed to yet another six month study of whatever "issues" the contractors might "think" exist as relating to Barrier restoration. The contractors (which have now been written another blank check) have already wasted well over one-half million dollars and some five years on studies after studies--none of which have identified any way to restore historic fresh water flows through the mangroves other than restoration of the Barrier. In the meantime, Matlacha Pass has suffered tremendous environmental damage.

The time line on this controversy is reaching ludicrous proportions. The Barrier was essentially destroyed during Hurricane Charlie in August 2004. At first, the Cape set about a sensible process to repair it, but ran into objections from Cape Realtors and residents that saw profits in gaining direct access to the Gulf. The Cape position thus changed in 2007 to elimination of the Barrier.

Pine Islanders, Lee County, and practically every environmental group in SW Florida brought an legal action in March 2008 to restore the Barrier and maintain the NE Spreader System in functioning condition. We settled that action by Settlement Agreement, Second Amended Consent Order, and Environmental Management Agreement---all of which were agreed to by the Cape Government, all of which are are legally binding, and all of which require that the Barrier be restored.

So why, after all these years, are we still sitting on our legal rights and allowing the environmental damage to continue? More silly (and ridiculously expensive) studies, more delays, and more government officials desperately searching for a nonexistent compromise are not going to solve the problem.

A court action enforcing our legal rights is the only answer, and the sooner we do it, the sooner we can get started on repairing the environmental damage.

Phil Buchanan
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 26877 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 