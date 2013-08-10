Home

Halloween Pine Island Style - Island Events

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 10/08/2013 - 4:38pm
graveyard09.jpg

• American Legion Post 136
Kids Halloween Party
From 2 to 6 PM
October 27th
4106 Stringfellow Road SAINT JAMES CITY, FLORIDA 33956
Hot Dogs, Ice Cream, Games, Crafts, Costumes and some much more.

• Pine Island Elks Lodge
will be having a Pumpkin Carving Contest
Friday, October 25th
Time: 7:00 PM
Please Supply your own tools and pumpkin.
Prizes awarded on October 26th.
More Information email Dennis @ denigoe@embarqmail.com

• Bert’s Bar and Grill always has something exciting.
Check his website for updated schedule
www.BertsBar.us

• Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island Fall Festival
October 26th
11-2 PM
Location: Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church

This is a family event and Free to all Pine Island Elementary Students and family members
Costume Parade. Free hot dogs, chips, drinks. Free Cotton candy and pop corn.
Games, prizes, inside and outside fun. Two large bounce houses with slides, mini all stars basketball game and so much more.

Sponsored games by: Lions Club, Pine Island Dance, Creative Coast Preschool, PI Water Company, Bobby Holloway Org. PI Girl Scouts, PI Boy Scouts, Garden Hutch Rentals, PI Chamber of Commerce, Honc Family, PI Library and Spooky Photos by Phil and Joan Rosenberg. Hot Dogs were donation by Eric at Lazy Flamingo in Bokeelia. And tons of candy and prizes from Island residents and Businesses.
www.PineIslandKiwanis.com

• Olde Fish House Marina Announces Bike Night Halloween Costume Contest.
Manager, Lisa Dence at Olde Fish House said “This is a great night to have a costume contest, with Halloween the next day and one of our biggest nights “Bike Night” being the day before Halloween, why not add to the fun and entertainment by having a costume contest.” So drag out your best of the best and come on down to Olde Fish House and see if you can win the $100 grand prize.

Live music by: Sticky Revenge, with special guest MC Molly Brown!!

Wear your best costume for this costume contest...

$100.00 cash for 1st Place
$50.00 cash for 2nd Place
$25.00 cash for 3rd Place

Olde Fish House Marina
4530 Pine Island Road NW
Matlacha, Florida 33993-9777
October 30th, 2013
6:00 PM

Have a safe and fun Halloween.

