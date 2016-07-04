Help with Donations - Support 13th Annual PIE Fishing Derby, Earn Local Businesses Publicity

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 08/26/2011 - 8:57am

Cutline: Silent and Chinese auctions at the PIE Fishing Derby mean good publicity for local merchants; books and technology for local students.

Donations support 13th annual PIE Fishing Derby, earn local businesses publicity Thanks to the support of local businesses, the greater share of monies raised for the Annual Pine Island Elementary (PIE) Fishing Tournament and Derby comes from the event’s popular silent and Chinese auctions.

Celebrating 13 years on Oct. 23, 2011 at the Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha, the tournament provides valuable exposure for its retail partners on all event publicity. Furthermore, businesses are encouraged to include donations – such as shirts, hats, and mugs - carrying their logo.

The Matlacha Hookers ladies service organization, event host, donates all proceeds for books and technology at Pine Island Elementary School.

Businesses interested in making donations to the worthy cause can email matty@matlachahookers.org for pickup of auction items or cash donation.

“Once again we are asking for the help of businesses in and around Pine Island to make this annual event a success and to fill in the gaps that dwindling budgets leave in the local education budget,” said Arlene Stornello, the Hookers’ Madam President.

The bidding on silent auction items starts at 8 a.m. on Oct. 23 and continues throughout the day. Auction items include artwork, hotel stays, golf certificates, and other great prizes. You need not be present to claim bid awards.

The Chinese auction has three drawings throughout the day, and winners must be present. Various theme baskets typically include a beach basket, Italian feast basket, Monday Night Football basket, and other fun and creative collections.

Attendees can purchase raffle tickets at $1 apiece, 6 for $5, or one arm’s length for $10. Winning tickets will be drawn for the first table at 10:30 a.m.; the second table at 12:30 p.m.; and the last table at 3 p.m.

There will also be 50/50 drawings throughout the day and a Fish Fry at 4 p.m. following the fishing tournament and derby for $5 per person. Beer and soft drinks will also be available for purchase.

For further information please visit www.matlachahookers.org or call Sonya Leonard at 239-560-9233 or 239-458-8757 for silent auction donations and email Pattie Scott at pattie@beaconofhopepineisland.com for Chinese auction donations.Contacts:

Arlene Stornello, Madam President

239-282-1442

matty@matlachahookers.org