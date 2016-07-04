Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Help with Donations - Support 13th Annual PIE Fishing Derby, Earn Local Businesses Publicity

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 08/26/2011 - 8:57am

Cutline: Silent and Chinese auctions at the PIE Fishing Derby mean good publicity for local merchants; books and technology for local students.

Donations support 13th annual PIE Fishing Derby, earn local businesses publicity Thanks to the support of local businesses, the greater share of monies raised for the Annual Pine Island Elementary (PIE) Fishing Tournament and Derby comes from the event’s popular silent and Chinese auctions.

Celebrating 13 years on Oct. 23, 2011 at the Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha, the tournament provides valuable exposure for its retail partners on all event publicity. Furthermore, businesses are encouraged to include donations – such as shirts, hats, and mugs - carrying their logo.

The Matlacha Hookers ladies service organization, event host, donates all proceeds for books and technology at Pine Island Elementary School.

Businesses interested in making donations to the worthy cause can email matty@matlachahookers.org for pickup of auction items or cash donation.

“Once again we are asking for the help of businesses in and around Pine Island to make this annual event a success and to fill in the gaps that dwindling budgets leave in the local education budget,” said Arlene Stornello, the Hookers’ Madam President.

The bidding on silent auction items starts at 8 a.m. on Oct. 23 and continues throughout the day. Auction items include artwork, hotel stays, golf certificates, and other great prizes. You need not be present to claim bid awards.

The Chinese auction has three drawings throughout the day, and winners must be present. Various theme baskets typically include a beach basket, Italian feast basket, Monday Night Football basket, and other fun and creative collections.

Attendees can purchase raffle tickets at $1 apiece, 6 for $5, or one arm’s length for $10. Winning tickets will be drawn for the first table at 10:30 a.m.; the second table at 12:30 p.m.; and the last table at 3 p.m.

There will also be 50/50 drawings throughout the day and a Fish Fry at 4 p.m. following the fishing tournament and derby for $5 per person. Beer and soft drinks will also be available for purchase.

For further information please visit www.matlachahookers.org or call Sonya Leonard at 239-560-9233 or 239-458-8757 for silent auction donations and email Pattie Scott at pattie@beaconofhopepineisland.com for Chinese auction donations.Contacts:

Arlene Stornello, Madam President
239-282-1442
matty@matlachahookers.org

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 