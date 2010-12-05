Help Youth Meeting

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 05/12/2010 - 2:16pm

A brainstorming session to discuss how the community can help with the problems of the young adults on Pine Island will be held on Tuesday, May 18th at 6:30 PM at the Matlacha Community Center. Longtime resident and mother of two Tonya Player is concerned about the loss of so many of Pine Island’s young adults. While attending another funeral, Tonya looked around the room and saw the sadness. “There has got to be something we can do.” If so how can we help? This is such a waste; Pine Island is a community that cares about the future. We need to come together and see how we can help Pine Island youth find a solution that might make their lives better.” All are welcome to attend.

For more information, please call Tonya Player at the Pine Island Library 239-533.4350, option #3 or cell 313-8722.

Tonya Player

Library Associate, Youth Services

Pine Island Library